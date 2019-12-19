Section 30 announcement

With reference to Section 30 of Consolidated Act no. 12 of 8 January 2018 on capital markets, please be informed that SimCorp A/S December 18, 2019 was informed by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. that The Capital Group Companies, Inc. now owns 10.06% of the share capital and voting rights in SimCorp A/S.

The shares are traded at NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8800).

