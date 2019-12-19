PRFoods
Minutes of annual general meeting
Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of AS PRFoods 19.12.2019
The annual general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held on 19th December 2019 in the conference room “Sigma” at hotel “Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia”, located at Liivalaia 33, Tallinn, Estonia.
The Meeting started at 10:00 and ended at 11:00. 14 shareholders attended the Meeting representing 72,66% of the total votes represented by all the shares with voting rights. Therefore, the Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.
The following resolutions were passed at the Meeting:
1. Approving the Company’s 2018/2019 annual report
The shareholders decided to approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2018/2019 in the form submitted to the annual general meeting.
Voting results:
|Votes
|No of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|27,379,671
|100%
|Against
|0
|0.00%
|Impartial
|0
|0.00%
|Did not vote
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|27,379,671
|100.00%
2. Deciding on covering the loss
The shareholders decided to confirm the loss of the financial year of 2018/2019 in amount of 1 472 thousand euros and the retained earnings of 66 thousand euros as of 30.06.2019 and to cover the loss for the financial year of 2018/2019 from the retained earnings of previous periods.
Voting results:
|Votes
|No of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|27,356,768
|99.92%
|Against
|0
|0.00%
|Impartial
|22,903
|0.08%
|Did not vote
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|27,379,671
|100.00%
3. Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2019/2020 and determining auditor’s remuneration
The shareholders decided to appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ (register code 10096082) as the Company’s auditor for the financial year 2019/2020 and to determine the remuneration of the auditor pursuant to the agreement to be executed with the KPMG Baltics OÜ.
Voting results:
|Votes
|No of Votes
|Proportion to total votes (%)
|In favour
|27,379,671
|100%
|Against
|0
|0.00%
|Impartial
|0
|0.00%
|Did not vote
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|27,379,671
|100.00%
All decisions at the meeting were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company’s articles of association.
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
