Japan Outbound Tourism Market is anticipated to be more than US$ 49 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
Travel and tourism in Japan are expected to perform positively during the forecast years. The Abenomics-led economic recovery in Japan improved consumer confidence and encouraged an increase in leisure and recreational activities. In 2018 Japan was the second largest overseas source to the United States. Japanese tourists spending in United States was fourth highest after China, Mexico and Canada.
Outbound Tourists Travelling Time Period in Japan
1. Year-end vacations (last week in December until just after the New Year)
2. Golden Week (at the end of April month and early May is a series of 4 national holidays) and
3. Obon (occurs around 15 August coinciding with school holiday of the year) are three peak holiday periods in Japan.
Growing Sub-Sectors for Japanese Tourism
By Country; United States is most attractive place for Japan Outbound Tourism Market
In this report, we have analyzed 9 most popular tourists destinations for Japanese Outbound Tourists. In this research report, we have done a complete analysis of each country in terms of the number of tourists numbers, average length of stay, average expenditure per tourists per trip, total expenditure & forecast.
The countries analyzed in the report are as follows: Australia, United States, Singapore, United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Hong Kong & Taiwan. United States is most attractive place for Japan outbound travellers market.
By Purpose; Holiday is main purpose for Japan Outbound Tourists
Holiday is main purpose for Japan Outbound Tourists. The 4 segments covered in the report are Holiday, Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE), & Others (Medical Treatment and Education).
By Booking Methods; Internet is clear dominating Booking Method for Japan Outbound Tourism Market
In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis on Japan outbound tourism market by booking methods. There are various kinds of booking methods used by Japanese outbound tourists like Internet, Travel Agency Outlets, Mail order/telephone, Airlines etc. Internet is clear dominating Booking Method for Japan outbound tourism market.
In this report, we have considered 6 Major Points for Each Country Analysis
By Purpose - Outbound Tourists Market & Numbers in Japan
By Booking Methods - Outbound Tourism Market in Japan
By Country - Outbound Tourists Numbers & Market in Japan
