Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Plastic Market & Volume by Material Types (PBAT, PBS, PLA, PHA, Starch Blends, Others), by Regions, Application, & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of Global Biodegradable Plastic Market. According to the report, the global biodegradable plastic market is forecasted to be more than US$ 6 Billion by the end of the year 2026.



Biodegradable plastic is the best possible alternative for all traditional plastics used in various applications. Such plastics provide innovative solutions with improved properties, as well as distinctive ability to reduce emissions and provide the same performance and usability as conventional plastics. As a result, the rising demand for more sustainable plastic products provides an immense opportunity for key companies operating in the biodegradable plastic market.



Excessive plastic waste and its disposal are now becoming a major global environmental issue. Biodegradable plastics are used as an alternative to industrial plastics that is environmentally friendly. A significant advantage of biodegradable plastics over traditional plastics is a substantial reduction in carbon emissions during the manufacturing process. This aspect further stimulates the development of the market for biodegradable plastics. Biodegradable plastic can be used for various purposes like packaging, agriculture (mulch films), consumer goods, and other uses.



Compared to conventional plastic, biodegradable plastic can also be recycled to make more plastic products such as shopping bags, in addition to taking considerably less time to break down. This further promotes the growth over the forecast period of biodegradable plastic. Nevertheless, the high cost of biodegradable plastic is expected to hamper the growth of the biodegradable plastic market compared to conventional plastic.



The biodegradable plastics market is undergoing notable growth worldwide due to the change in consumer preference for eco-friendly plastic products and growing use in packaging and compostable bag applications in emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific region.



Starch Blends is holding the majority share in the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market



This report has been covered following biodegradable plastic material types: Polybutylene Adipate / Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Starch Blends & Others. Starch Blends is holding the majority share in the global biodegradable plastic market.



North America & Europe are playing the leading roles in the Global Biodegradable Plastic Market



In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of the global biodegradable plastic market by world regions. Covered regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. North America & Europe are playing leading roles in this market place.



Packaging will maintain its Dominating Position



In this report, we have done a complete assessment of top biodegradable plastic applications. The applications we have covered are packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, & others. The report provides all the historic and forecast market value for each application. Packaging will maintain its dominating position in the global biodegradable plastic application market.



Company Analysis



Companies studied:



BASF SE

Mondi Group

Stora Enso

WestRock

Archer Daniels Midland

All 5 companies have been analyzed from 3 points:

Overview

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use in Food Packaging & Compostable Bags Applications

4.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preference toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products

4.1.3 Easy availability of raw materials

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Higher Cost of Biodegradable Plastics than That of Conventional Plastics



5. Global Biodegradable Plastic Market & Volume Analysis

5.1 Biodegradable Plastic Market

5.2 Biodegradable Plastic Volume



6. Market Share - Global Biodegradable Plastic

6.1 By Material Type

6.2 By Region

6.3 By Application



7. Volume Share - Global Biodegradable Plastic

7.1 By Material Type



8. Material Type - Global Biodegradable Plastic Market & Volume

8.1 Polybutylene Adipate / Terephthalate (PBAT)

8.2 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

8.3 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

8.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

8.5 Starch Blends & Others



9. Regions - Global Biodegradable Plastic Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Central & South America



10. Applications - Global Biodegradable Plastic Market

10.1 Packaging

10.2 Agriculture

10.3 Consumer Goods

10.4 Others



11. Company Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0gv2u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900