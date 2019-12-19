WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced that its partner, Shared Spectrum Company (SSC), has been awarded a U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract aimed at understanding the role of millimeter wave (mmW) technology for army tactical communications. InterDigital will work alongside SSC to research and develop cost effective communication systems for use in Anti-Access and Area Denial (A2AD) environments.



mmW communication is a key enabling technology integrated into 5G, Wireless Gigabit Alliance (WiGIG), and fixed wireless backhaul in the 28 and 70GHz regions. Unlike spectrum typically used for today’s communications technology (Wireless Local Access Networks (WLANs), tactical networks, and commercial cellular), mmW offers 100 times more spectrum. This makes it possible to achieve higher data rates to those experienced in WiFi or 4G, at operator frequencies below 6GHz.

The project, titled ‘mmW for Army Tactical Communications’, aims to identify and develop optimized techniques for mmW communication systems that can operate in contested or congested environments. It will do so by researching improvements to modulation and signal processing techniques to increase throughput and enhance Low-Probability-of-Intercept/Low-Probability-of-Detection (LPI/LPD) and anti-jamming (AJ) capabilities.

“mmW is set to play a huge role in future wireless generations and we are already seeing many emerging use cases in the commercial sector—from peer-to-peer mmW networks to Vehicle-to-Vehicle communications,” said William J. Merritt, InterDigital’s President and CEO. “This project will therefore be extremely valuable in uncovering the potential of mmW for other use cases, such as tactical communications, and we are looking forward to offering our R&D expertise to delving deeper into this technology.”

The mmW for Army Tactical Communications project will be carried out in three phases and is expected to conclude in 2022.

