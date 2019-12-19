Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Hotel Market, Numbers & Forecast by Type (Luxury, Upscale, Midscale, and Budget & Economy), Ordering Platform (Online, Offline), Region, Hotels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Spain's Hotel Market is expected to be USD 24.1 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



In the year 2018, Spain, with 82.6 Million, received the 3rd highest number of tourists after France (90 Million) and United States (81 Million). However, in terms of tourism revenue, Spain was the second highest globally, only behind the United States but more than France.



All these factors make Spain one of the faster-growing hotel markets across the world. Spain's hotel market has grown extensively in recent years, and it is projected to grow during the forecast period. With the continued growth of tourism, rapid economic growth, and the medium population base, natural resources, Spain has many international and domestic hotel brands and hotel groups.



According to our study, the rapid growth in the international tourists are driving the tourism industry as well as the hotel industry and increasing the demand for the development of new hotels across Spain. By the year 2019 to 2020, Spain will open more hotels in cities like Madrid 3 hotels with 854 rooms, Barcelona 3 hotels with 422 rooms, with more cities to follow a similar trend, which is covered in this report. Investment activity is booming in Spain. Last year, after the United Kingdom, Spain was second in terms of investment volume.



Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers



Importance of the Tourist Industry for the Spanish Economy

Recent Market Activity

Challenges

Growing Competition

Hyper Competition

Hotel Transparency - Value vs. Price

Cultural and Language Differences

Opportunities

Extended Stay Operators Eye Growth Opportunities

Future of Hotel Investment in the Resort Destinations

Refurbishment / Rebranding of Existing Properties

By Hotel Type - High-End Hotel Market Dominates the Spain Hotel Market



The report studies the market for the following hotel segments: High End, Mid Scale, and Budget. The high-end hotel dominates the hotel market in Spain.



By Ordering Platform - Online Hotel Booking Market is steadily Growing



The online hotel booking market is steadily increasing in the hotel industry in Spain. This study includes two kinds of the platform for ordering: Online and Offline. The online hotel industry is expected to develop tremendously by 2025.



By Region - Spain Hotel Market



This report covers the status of 4+ Star, 3 Star, and 2 Star Hotels in Barcelona, Madrid, Gran Canaria, Ibiza & Formentera, Canary Islands, and Others. Each region offers the following information:

Number of Room

Room Average Daily Rate (ADR)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR)

Occupancy Rate

Hotel Analysis

Meli Hotels International

Barcelo hotel group

NH Hotel Group

TUI Hotels & Resorts

Marriott International

All the hotels have been studied from two viewpoints

Recent Developments

Revenue

Hotel Type- Spain Hotel Market & Numbers

Luxury Hotel

Upscale Hotel

Mid Scale Hotel

Budget Hotel

Ordering Platform - Spain Hotel Market

Online

Offline

By Region - Spain four-plus star, three stars and two-star hotels Status

Barcelona

Madrid

Gran Canaria

Ibiza & Formentera

Canary Islands

Others

