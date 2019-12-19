Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Implantable Pumps Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global smart implantable pumps market. Increase in the geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in adoption of smart implantable pumps are the major drivers of the global market.

The global smart implantable pumps market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.

Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global smart implantable pumps market.

Key Segments

The global smart implantable pumps market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region.

In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into perfusion pumps and micro-pumps. The perfusion pumps segment is projected to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to wide adoption of these devices, especially Medtronic's Synchromed II Pump. Technological developments in perfusion pumps are estimated to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global smart implantable pumps market can be divided into pain & spasticity and cardiovascular.

In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of visits and longer stay in hospital, favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in the number of implantable procedures performed in these settings.

The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global smart implantable pumps market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market: Market Snapshot



4. Market Overview

4.1. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market: Product Overview

4.2. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market: Key Industry Developments

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Revenue Projections, 2017-2027

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Outlook



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Overview of Adjacent Market

5.2. Patent Analysis

5.3. Intellectual Property Right Scenario

5.4. Types of drugs delivered by Micro-pumps and Perfusion Pumps

5.5. Drug or therapy delivery in Personalized Medicine

5.6. Key Market trends

5.7. Key Product/Brand Analysis

5.8. Regulatory Scenario by Region/Globally

5.9. Overview of other segment (Diabetes, Oncology, and others)



6. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis, by Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

6.4. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Value Forecast, by Type

6.4.1. Perfusion Pumps

6.4.2. Micro-pumps

6.5. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis, by Type



7. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

7.4. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Value Forecast, by Application

7.4.1. Pain & Spasticity

7.4.2. Cardiovascular

7.5. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis, by Application



8. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis, by End-user

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

8.4. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Value Forecast, by End-user

8.4.1. Hospitals

8.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis, by End-user



9. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Scenario, by Country

9.2. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9.3. Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Value Forecast, by Region

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Europe

9.3.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.4. Latin America

9.3.5. Middle East & Africa



10. North America Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis



11. Europe Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis



12. Asia-Pacific Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis



13. Latin America Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis



14. Middle East & Africa Smart Implantable Pumps Market Analysis



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Smart Implantable Pumps Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018

15.2. Competition Matrix

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. Medtronic

15.3.1.1. Company Details

15.3.1.2. Business Overview

15.3.1.3. Financial Overview

15.3.1.4. Strategic Overview

15.3.1.5. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2. Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH

15.3.3. Flowonix Medical Inc.

15.3.4. Intarcia Therapeutics Inc.

15.3.5. Cognos Therapeutics Inc.

15.3.6. Abbott

15.3.7. Berlin Heart



