Huntington Beach, CA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NutraNomics (NNRX) executives were in Las Vegas last week to receive Nevada Hemp Association’s American Hemp Award “Advancements in Hemp Cultivation”. The award was presented by the President of the Association, Michael Whalen, at the Jack Herer Cup Event on December 12th in Las Vegas. “NutraNomics is taking hemp cultivation and procurement to a much higher level. They are a big part of why the United States now leads the World in Hemp production on total acreage and volume per acre,” says Michael Whalen. “If anyone deserves this award it is NutraNomics. This is an American company that has proven it has what it takes to innovate and dominate on a global scale.”



NutraNomics has been successful in advancing broad-scale cultivation approaches in the creation of farm-focused assistance for their farming consortium. This will facilitate the procurement required to fulfill considerable active contracts with a designated laboratory facility for extraction of hemp to CBD. “Our progress in the areas of cultivation and procurement were born of necessity to honor our contracts,” says Jonathan Bishop, CEO of NutraNomics. “Our initial goal was to secure the sale and extraction of our own grow but evolved to help solve an industry-wide challenge for farmers trying to liquidate their biomass. With the anticipated growth in our Agriculture and Wholesale Materials divisions, NutraNomics has the potential to be the largest, fully integrated, seed-to-sale-to-product company in the US, serving both domestic and international demand.”

NutraNomics is strategically and laser-focused on cultivation support, having identified the characteristics that create havoc in the wholesale of US-grown hemp. In transitioning from what has been a broker driven market, NutraNomics has identified the strengths of participation as an asset driven cultivator and direct purchaser, providing transactional customer compliance and support, record keeping, and security structures to NNRX’s own grow as well as their farmer consortium. Working with NutraNomics is a direct to source relationship for any laboratory’s needs.

NutraNomics announces the launch of its new corporate brand identity. The changes come at a time when the company is evolving its service and product offerings.

“We are redesigning our digital presence in tandem with the updated look and feel of NutraNomics,” according to Laura Riffel, Chief Operations Officer. “Our logo changes are subtle, but presents a stronger emphasis on the scientific approach to our products with a simplified color scheme and profile. Our new websites and brand identity reflect our focus on the reformulated nutraceuticals with a heavy emphasis on the scientific application of nano delivery techniques.”

NutraNomics’ current website will transition to an e-commerce platform, which will be the home of the traditional nano-spray nutraceuticals. The investor relation site currently located at www.nutranomics.com will transition in Q1, and a new investor relation site will be located at www.NNRXIR.com with expanded and updated company information reflecting company growth into the hemp industry.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

