In reference to the public announcement on 17 December 2019 regarding the savings programme for the employees in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The table below lists new subscriptions from primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2020. This information comes in addition to the information on programme participation by primary insiders as published on 17 and 18 December. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2020. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.

Name Savings amount (NOK)

Jan-Frode Janson 24.000

Trondheim, 19 December 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672





