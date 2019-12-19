Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an extensive study on liquid biopsy kits / assays that are either commercialized or are under development for diagnosis and / or monitoring of different types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely future opportunity associated with such tests, over the next 10 years.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for non-invasive cancer diagnostics. Based on various parameters, such as number of available / under development products and estimated annual adoption rates, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:
[A] type of tumor marker (ctDNA, cfDNA, CTCs, exosomes, and others)
[B] key applications (early diagnosis, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring)
[C] target disease indications (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others)
[D] end users (hospitals, research institutes and others)
[E] key geographical regions (the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, China, India, and rest of the world)
In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
Advances in the field of biotechnology have enabled the establishment of several minimally invasive / non-invasive approaches for disease diagnosis
Amongst other promising diagnostic tools, liquid biopsy has emerged as a versatile and promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool. This procedure is based on the analysis of biofluids (such as blood, urine and / or plasma) in order to detect rare forms of biomarkers / tumor markers, such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA / RNA (ctNAs), circulating free DNA (cfDNA) and exosomes. Moreover, liquid biopsies have been demonstrated to be capable of assessing the stage of tumor at the time of sample extraction. Additionally, owing to the non-invasive nature of the test, it can be actively used to monitor / track changes in tumors, both before and during the course of treatment.
Other than liquid biopsy, the cancer diagnostics market has witnessed the emergence of several other non-invasive diagnostic technologies, which are based on analytes that are either superficially located (such as skin lesions) and / or are expelled from the body (such as bronchial fluids and exhaled breath). Most of the non-invasive diagnostic techniques mentioned above are backed by clinical data, validating their relevance and applicability across several types of solid tumors (such as breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer) and hematological malignancies (such as leukemia and lymphoma). In future, non-invasive cancer diagnosis methods, particularly liquid biopsies, are anticipated to replace the existing invasive diagnostic techniques.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed review of the overall landscape of the non-invasive cancer diagnostics market, featuring information on the developers of such products and analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, current development status of proprietary liquid biopsy test (under development, research use only, and available), type of product (assay kit, software / algorithm and device), type of tumor marker analyzed (CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, exosomes, and others), key applications (early diagnosis, treatment selection, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring), type of analyte used (blood, urine and others) and target cancer indications.
- An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to non-invasive cancer diagnostics, which have been established between 2016 and 2019, based on various parameters, such as type of partnership, year of partnership, type of tumor marker, target cancer indications and the most active players.
- An analysis of the investments made in companies engaged in the development of non-invasive cancer diagnostics, including details of seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, and capital raised via IPOs and subsequent public offerings.
- An analysis of the initiatives of big pharma players, highlighting the key focus areas of such companies and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as stage of development of their proprietary non-invasive cancer diagnostic test(s), key applications, type of tumor marker and target disease indications.
- A detailed acquisition target analysis, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2016, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.
- Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
Companies Mentioned
- 360 Capital Partners
- 4D Lifetec
- 50K Ventures
- 5AM Ventures
- 6 Dimensions Capital
- A&G Pharmaceutical
- Abbott
- Abcodia
- Accu Reference Medical Lab
- AccuraGen
- Ackermans & van Haaren
- Acobiom
- Acousys Biodevices
- Active Motif
- Acuamark Diagnostics
- ADC Therapeutics
- Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute
- Admera Health
- Advanced Wave Sensors
- Affymetrix
- AGCT
- Agena Bioscience
- Agilent Technologies
- Agiomix
- Ahren Innovation Capital
- Alabama Capital Network
- Albert & Annas Minne Foundation
- Alentia Capital Alternativo
- Alexandria Venture Investments
- Alliance Global
- Ally Bridge Group
- Alychlo
- Amadix
- AMAL Therapeutics
- Amazon
- Amedes Group
- Amer International Group
- America's Choice Provider Network
- American Bio Services
- Amgen
- Amoy Diagnostics
- Anchor Molecular
- ANCON Medical
- Andreessen Horowitz
- ANGLE
- Anixa Biosciences
- Annoroad Gene Technology
- Anpac Bio
- Anthill Ventures
- Apostle
- Arboretum Ventures
- ARCH Venture Partners
- ArcherDX
- ARNA Genomics
- Arquer Diagnostics
- ArrayGenomics
- Arrow Diagnostics
- Artiman Ventures
- ARUP Laboratories
- ASB Ventures
- Asia Genomics
- ASPiRA LABS
- AstraZeneca
- Astrimmune
- Asuragen
- Aurum Ventures
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Balderton Capital
- Bangkok Molecular Genetics
- BARD1 Life Sciences
- BeAble Capital
- BeaconLBS
- Bellwether Bio
- Best Med Opinion
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Betta Pharmaceuticals
- Bezos Expeditions
- BGI Genomics
- Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- Biocartis
- Biocept
- BioChain
- Biodesix
- BioDiscovery
- Bioeconomy Capital
- BioFluidica
- BIOHAL
- BioHisto Maroc
- Biolidics
- Biological Dynamics
- BioMarCare Technologies
- BioMark Diagnostics
- BiomaRx
- BIOPROGNOS
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biosearch Technologies
- BioSequence
- BioVeda China Fund (BVCF)
- BioVendor
- BioView
- Bioyong Technology
- BloodPAC
- Blue Pool Capital
- Bluestar Genomics
- BNO BIO
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boreal Genomics
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Breath Diagnostics
- BrightEdge Ventures
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- BSN
- Burning Rock Biotech
- Cambridge Epigenetix
- Cambridge Innovation Capital
- Cambridge University
- CANCER-ID
- Canostix
- Capio Biosciences
- Capital Research and Management
- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
- Caris Life Sciences
- Cathay Fortune International
- CDBI Partners
- Celgene
- CellMax Life
- Celsee
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
- China Biotech Services
- China Merchants Securities International
- Chronix Biomedical
- CIRCULOGENE
- Cirina
- Cleveland Diagnostics
- Clinical Genomics
- Clinomics
- CloudHealth Genomics
- Cloudstone Venture Fund
- Co-Diagnostics
- Colorectal Cancer Alliance
- ConquerX
- CORE Diagnostics
- Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- Cowin Venture Capital
- CPH Capital
- CryoGene
- Cyclomics
- Cynvenio-Livzon Diagnostics
- Cytofind Diagnostics
- Cytosystems
- Data Collective
- Datar Cancer Genetics
- Decheng Capital
- Delee
- Denlux Capital
- DermTech
- DiaCarta
- DiaDx
- Diagnolita
- Diagnostics Development Hub
- DIAN Diagnostics
- Diatech Pharmacogenetics
- DiuVita Diagnostics
- DNA Labs India
- Dow Biomedica
- DT Capital
- Durviz
- EarlyDx
- EDP Biotech
- EKF Diagnostics
- Elypta
- EONE Diagnomics Genome Center
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics
- Eurobio Scientific
- Eurofins Biomnis
- European Association for Predictive, Preventive & Personalised Medicine
- European Commission
- European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer
- Exact Sciences
- Exalt Diagnostics
- ExBiome
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosomics
- Expedeon
- Fr Capital
- Flagship Biosciences
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Fortune Fountain Capital
- Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Foundation Medicine
- Fountain Medical Development
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Franklin Templeton Investments
- Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research
- Freenome
- Fudan-Taizhou Institute of Health Sciences
- GEM Global Yield Fund
- GeneCast Biotechnology
- Generation Investment Management
- Geneseq Biosciences
- Genetics Research
- Genetracer Biotech
- GENEWIZ
- GENEXT
- Genomenon
- Genomic Health
- Genomics England
- Genomictree
- Genoptix
- Genostics
- GILUPI
- Glycanostics
- Good Health Capital
- GRAIL
- Great Lakes New England Clinical Validation Center
- Green Pine Capital Partners
- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech
- Guardant Health
- Gunnar Nilsson Cancer Foundation
- GV
- Hadean Ventures
- HaploX
- HarlePhil Ventures
- HDFC
- HealthCor Partners Management
- HEDA Ventures
- Helice Genomic Sciences
- Helsinn Investment Fund
- Highlight Capital
- Hillhouse Capital Group
- hrmed.tech
- HuangPu River Capital (HPR)
- Hummingbird Diagnostics
- Hvidovre Hospital
- Hyderabad Angels
- ICBC International
- iCellate Medical
- Idinvest Partners
- iGenetic Diagnostics
- Ikonisys
- Illumina
- Immodulon Therapeutics
- Impact Lab
- Imperial Innovations
- IncellDx
- Indian Angel Network
- Inivata
- Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory
- Innovatus Capital Partners
- Inova Strategic Investments
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Institut Jules Bordet
- Integrated Diagnostics Holdings
- International Medical Center
- Interpace Diagnostics
- Intezyne
- Inventures
- Invitek Molecular
- Invoke Capital
- IP Group
- BIO.be
- IPS Genomix
- IV Diagnostics
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Jennison Associates
- Johnson & Johnson Innovation
- Jointown Pharmaceutical Group
- JTS Health Partners
- Junson Capital
- Kaiser Permanente Ventures
- KEODES
- Kexin Capital
- LABLAB
- Laboratory for Advanced Medicine
- Lariat Biosciences
- Levine Cancer Institute
- Lexent Bio
- LifeArc
- LifeX
- Lilly Asia Ventures
- Limitless Earth
- Liquid Biotech
- Lonza
- Loyal Valley Capital
- LU Holding
- Lucence Diagnostics
- LungLife AI
- MagBio Genomics
- Martell Biosystems
- Maryland Venture Fund
- Mascots Medical and Laboratory Center
- Massive Genomics
- Matrix Partners China
- Mayo Clinic
- McKesson Ventures
- MDNA Life Sciences
- MDxHealth
- MedCDx
- MedGenome
- Medigen Biotechnology
- MediNcrease Health Plans
- MedStar Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Merck
- Mercy BioAnalytics
- Metabolomic Technologies
- Metamark
- MGI Tech
- MiCareo
- Microgenomics
- Micromedic Technologies
- Milost Global
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Mindera
- Ministry of Health Singapore
- Minomic International
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- MiRXES
- MolecularMatch
- MolecularMD
- MRM Proteomics
- multimmune
- Mumbai Angels
- Mursla
- Myriad Genetics
- Nan Fung Group
- Nanjing Kaiyuan Growth Capital Investments
- Nanostics
- NantHealth
- Natera
- National Cancer Institute
- National Institutes of Health
- National Taiwan University
- Naveris
- NEO New Oncology
- NeoGeneStar
- NeoGenomics
- Neon Therapeutics
- Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research
- NeuMoDx
- New Enterprise Associates
- New Jersey Economic Development Authority
- New Science Ventures
- NIRAMAI Health Analytix
- NM Genomix
- Nodexus
- N-of-One
- Nonacus
- Norgen Biotek
- North Carolina Biotechnology Center
- Novartis
- Novigenix
- nRichDX
- Nucleix
- NueHealth
- NuGEN
- NuView Life Sciences
- NVIGEN
- OHSU Knight Cancer Institute
- oncgnostics
- Oncimmune
- OncoCyte
- Oncode Institute
- Oncode Scientific
- OncoDNA
- Oncolys BioPharma
- Oncore Pharma
- OncoSeek
- OPKO Health
- OrbiMed Advisors
- rebro University Hospital
- ORI Healthcare Fund
- Owlstone Medical
- Oxford Gene Technology
- Pacific Edge
- PANAGENE
- Pangaea Oncology
- Pantai Premier Pathology
- Paragon Genomics
- Parampara Fund
- ParkwayHealth Laboratory
- PathGroup
- Perceptive Advisors
- PeriRx
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Pfizer
- Pillar Biosciences
- pluriSelect Life Science
- Polaris Partners
- Polymedco
- Polymer Char
- Positive Bioscience
- Precipio
- Precision for Medicine
- Predicine
- Prescient Metabiomics
- Prevail Partners
- Prime Value Capital Management
- Progenetics
- Prognos
- Prosperico Venture
- Protagen Diagnostics
- PROVIDENS
- Provista Diagnostics
- QIAGEN
- Qianjiang Capital
- Quantitative Cancer Diagnostix (QCDx)
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- RA Capital Management
- RainDance Technologies
- Rarecells Diagnostics
- RareCyte
- Regionalt Cancercentrum
- Reig Jofre Future Health
- Resolution Bioscience
- ResourcePath
- RGCC Group
- Roche
- Rongsheng Investment
- R-Pharm
- RT Ventures
- Sabartech
- SAGA Diagnostics
- Saha Fund
- Sambrinvest
- Sangel Capital
- SanoLiBio
- Sarah Cannon Research Institute
- Savicell Diagnostics
- Savran Technologies
- SB China Venture Capital
- ScreenCell
- Seer
- Sequoia Capital
- SeraCare Life Sciences
- Sevident
- Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science
- Shenzhen Innovation Investment Group
- Sienna Cancer Diagnostics
- Simfo
- Singapore Diagnostics
- Singlera Genomics
- Skne University Hospital
- Socit Rgionale d'Investissement de Wallonie (SRIW)
- Sofina
- Sofinim
- Sofinnova Ventures
- SOPHiA GENETICS
- Speclipse
- StageZero Life Sciences
- STEMCELL Technologies
- Strand Life Sciences
- StrandSmart
- Streck
- Stroke Detection Plus
- Sungent BioVenture
- Sutter Hill Ventures
- Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals
- Swift Biosciences
- Syncona Partners
- Sysmex Inostics
- T Rowe Price Associates
- Taiwan Government Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic
- Takara Bio
- TAKE2
- Takeda
- Tarvand Sina Tajhiz
- TATAA Biocenter
- Tech Transfer UPV
- Telegraph Hill Partners
- Temasek
- Tempus
- Tencent
- The Heritage Group
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- The W Fund
- Theranosis Life Sciences
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- THG Ventures
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Todos Medical
- Torna Kapital
- Torpedo Diagnostics
- Tranzend
- TSH Biopharm
- Tymora Analytical Operations
- UCF Medical Investment
- United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- Unitus Ventures
- Universal Diagnostics
- University Campus Bio-Medico of Rome
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Minnesota
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Varian Medical Systems
- Velox Biosystems
- Verily Life Sciences
- Viatar CTC Solutions
- Vienomics
- Vigilant Biosciences
- Vinsovier
- VisionGate
- VolitionRx
- Vortex Biosciences
- West Cancer Center
- Windham Venture Partners
- Wisemont Capital
- WntResearch
- Woodford Patient Capital Trust
- WRF Capital
- WS Investment
- WuXi NextCODE
- XboXLab
- X-ZELL
- Yahui Precision Medical Fund
- Yale School of Medicine
- Yi Fang Group
- Zehou Capital
- Zinexts Life Science
- Zodius
- Zogen Gentica Molecular
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcwnwi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900