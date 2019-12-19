New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: “LGC”) (“Legacy”), a publicly-traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company, announced today that it has elected to extend the date by which it has to consummate a business combination from December 21, 2019 to January 21, 2020.

As previously reported, at a special meeting held on October 22, 2019, Legacy’s stockholders approved and adopted an amendment (the “Extension Amendment”) to the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of Legacy to extend the date by which Legacy has to consummate a business combination from November 21, 2019, to December 21, 2019, with an option for Legacy to further extend such date up to five times, initially to January 21, 2020 and thereafter by up to four additional 30-day periods ending on May 20, 2020.

Legacy now has until January 21, 2020 to consummate its proposed business combination and may further extend such deadline by up to four additional 30-day periods ending on May 20, 2020.

Important Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the business combination contemplated by the Amended and Restated Share Exchange Agreement (the “Business Combination”), Legacy filed a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 2, 2019 and intends to file other relevant materials with the SEC, including a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A. Legacy’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary statement and the amendments thereto and other relevant materials to be filed in connection with the Business Combination with the SEC, including, when available, a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and documents incorporated by reference therein, as these materials will contain important information about the Business Combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials for the Business Combination will be mailed to stockholders of Legacy as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. Stockholders are also able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statements and other documents filed with the SEC incorporated by reference therein, and will also be able to obtain, once available, the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein, without charge, at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Legacy Acquisition Corp., 1308 Race Street, Suite 200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, Attention: Secretary, (513) 618-7161.

Participants in the Solicitation

Legacy and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Legacy’s stockholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Legacy is contained in the preliminary proxy statement filed with the SEC on December 2, 2019 and in Legacy’s proxy statement for its 2019 Annual Meeting that was filed with the SEC on November 22, 2019 and are available free of charge at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Legacy Acquisition Corp., 1308 Race Street, Suite 200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, Attention: Secretary, (513) 618-7161. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the definitive proxy statement that Legacy intends to file with the SEC in connection with the Business Combination when available.

Blue Valor Limited, Blue Focus Intelligent Communications Group Ltd., and their respective affiliates and their directors, officers and employees may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Legacy in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination is contained in the preliminary proxy statement filed with the SEC on December 2, 2019 and will be contained in the definitive proxy statement that Legacy intends to file with the SEC in connection with the Business Combination when available.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Legacy’s and the Blue Impact business’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “propose,” “plan,” “contemplate,” “may,” “will,” “shall,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “positioned,” “goal,” “conditional” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, that Legacy has until January 21, 2020 to consummate a proposed business combination, or to further extend such deadline up to four times by additional 30-day periods to May 20, 2020.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Legacy’s and the Blue Impact business’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the share exchange agreement, (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Legacy and other transaction parties following the announcement of the share exchange agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed transaction, including due to failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Legacy or other conditions to closing in the share exchange agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the receipt of an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative business transaction that could interfere with the proposed transaction; (6) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the post-acquisition company’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange following the proposed transaction; (7) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed transaction; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to operate cohesively as a standalone group, grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the proposed transaction; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) the possibility that the Blue Impact business or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic business, and/or competitive factors; (12) the aggregate number of Legacy shares requested to be redeemed by Legacy’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction and the Extension; (13) the risk that current trends in digital media and marketing decelerate or do not continue; (14) the ability of the Blue Impact business to ameliorate or otherwise mitigate its existing material weaknesses and any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting or significant deficiencies that may be identified in the future; (15) estimates for the financial performance of the Blue Impact business may prove to be incorrect or materially different from actual results; and (16) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy statement relating to the proposed transaction, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in Legacy’s other filings with the SEC. Legacy cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Legacy cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Legacy does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No Offer or Solicitation:

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investors:

Peter Stabler

ICR

peter.stabler@icrinc.com

Media:

Phil Denning

ICR

Phil.denning@icrinc.com