19 DECEMBER 2019

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 18 December 2019 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Nigel Beer, Mr Richard Green, Mr David Mayes, Mr Hugh Younger and Mr Tim Levett.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and is also available on the NVM Private Equity website at: www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/vcts/nvt/

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote withheld 1 To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2019 together with the directors’ and independent auditor’s reports thereon 12,207,323 243,535 2,000 8,333 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.0p per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2019 12,217,656 243,535 0 0 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 30 September 2019 11,419,389 187,360 361,190 493,252 4 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy contained in the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 30 September 2019 11,387,656 263,059 397,693 412,783 5 To re-elect as a director Mr S J Constantine 11,643,584 246,426 214,474 356,707 6 To re-elect as a director Mr N J Beer 11,491,599 246,426 435,721 287,445 7 To re-elect as a director Mr R J Green 11,858,300 246,426 94,648 261,817 8 To re-elect as a director Mr T R Levett 11,602,991 246,426 359,069 252,705 9 To re-elect as a director Mr D A Mayes 11,807,265 246,426 93,157 314,343 10 To re-elect as a director Mr H P Younger 11,674,741 261,959 225,060 299,431 11 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as independent auditor of the Company 10,918,141 190,179 1,011,415 341,456 12 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 11,834,598 243,535 198,243 184,815 13 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 11,974,591 263,059 166,574 56,967 14 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares 11,801,785 268,059 298,063 93,284 15 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 11,837,128 346,519 277,544 0

Enquiries:

James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.