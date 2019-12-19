Stock Exchange Release December 19, 2019 at 13:00 EET


During 2020, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:

  • FY 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 14, 2020
  • FY 2019 Annual Report: released during Week 10
  • Interim Report, January–March (Q1): April 23, 2020
  • Interim Report, January–June (Q2): July 21, 2020
  • Interim Report, January–September (Q3): October 22, 2020

SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Helsinki, Finland.

SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com

