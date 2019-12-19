Stock Exchange Release December 19, 2019 at 13:00 EET



During 2020, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:

FY 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 14, 2020

FY 2019 Annual Report: released during Week 10

Interim Report, January–March (Q1): April 23, 2020

Interim Report, January–June (Q2): July 21, 2020

Interim Report, January–September (Q3): October 22, 2020

SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Helsinki, Finland.



SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION





Niklas Nordström

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

