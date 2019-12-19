Stock Exchange Release December 19, 2019 at 13:00 EET
During 2020, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:
SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Helsinki, Finland.
SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.
