SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 DECEMBER 2019 1:00 P.M.



SCANFIL PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2020



Scanfil plc will release the 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin on Wednesday 19 February 2020. The Annual Report 2019 including Financial Statements will be available during week 12 in March 2020.



The Annual General Meeting of Scanfil plc will be held on Thursday 23 April 2020. A shareholder must declare his or her request to have a subject on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting in writing to Scanfil plc’s Board of Directors on Friday 28 February, 2020 at the latest by mail to address Scanfil plc, Hallitus, Yritystie 6, 85410 Sievi, Finland.



In 2020 Scanfil plc will publish Interim Reports as follows:

- Interim Report for January-March 2020 on Friday, 24 April 2020

- Half-Year Report for January-June 2020 on Friday, 7 August 2020

- Interim Report for January-September 2020 on Tuesday, 27 October 2020





SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





Additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

Tel +358 8 4882 111





www.scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 11 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. The total number of employees is about 3,600.