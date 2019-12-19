Next Games Corporation Company Release 19 December 2019 at 1p.m. EET



Next Games updates its Disclosure Policy with regard to the outlook and reporting schedule. Going forward, Next Games will annually publish an outlook on the future prospects of the company that is directed to the markets. The company will publish the outlook for 2020 in connection with the Financial Statements Bulletin 2019.

Additionally, the company will publish a Half-Year Review and a Financial Statements Bulletin in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq First North marketplace, instead of the previous quarterly reporting.

Next Games will publish its financial reports in 2020 as follows:

- Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2019 on Friday 28 February 2020

- Half-Year Review for January-June 2020 on Friday 28 August 2020

Next Games’ Annual Report 2019 is scheduled to be published during week 11, 2020 at the latest. Next Games’ Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 20 May, 2020.

Next Games IR calendar and updated Disclosure Policy are available on the company’s website at www.nextgames.com/investors

