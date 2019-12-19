Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Why People Must be a Critical Aspect of Digital Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers why it's important to incorporate not only how to improve customer experience into your business strategy, but also to integrate new possibilities for employee engagement. This will have a positive impact on your organization's wealth and health.
People, processes, and technologies have long been the key elements of a CRM strategy. A recent study found that 99% of businesses are now in some stage of digital transformation. The people piece is a great place to start. Customers and employees play probably the most important role in a company's success. Our research proves that emerging technologies can help you gain a competitive edge.
Technologies such as Machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), mobility, and cloud computing are just a few examples of digital transformation that are impacting the customer contact world. Chatbots and cobots are robots that free up people to do more creative or higher level of work.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Customer Experience - Wouldn't it be Great if All of Our Customers Felt this Way?
Workforce Engagement
Giving Back
Key Takeaways
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3jn4r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: