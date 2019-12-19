Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020 Attorney Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2015-2019 + 2020 forecast by Firm, Position (Senior Partner with 25 or more years since graduation year, Partner with 24 years or less since graduation year, Counsel, Senior Associate with 5 years or more since graduation year and Associate with 4 years or less since graduation year), key Practice Areas and City.
2019 was the highest rate averages ever for the largest law firms and we expect 2020 to be higher on average by 3 - 6% or more overall. Two AMLAW 50 firms have already reported Senior Partner hourly rates of over $1,800 and we expect at least 1 - 3 of the AMLAW 10 firms' rates to be higher. Smaller firms' rates will remain stagnant or fall.
Valeo Partners researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms (all of the AMLAW 200 + others in the United States and globally) representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make important strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In terms of rate and fee sources, Valeo researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts, counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity and 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents.
Since Valeo researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Overall Average Hourly Rates by Position
1.2 Overall Average Hourly Rates by Associate Class Year
1.3 Overall Average Hourly Rates by Practice Area by Position
1.4 Overall Average Hourly Rates by City
1.5 Overall Average Hourly Rates by Industry
2. Hourly Rates for Individual Firms
2.1 Hourly Rates by Associate Class Year for Individual Firms
2.2 Hourly Rates by Practice Area for Individual Firms
2.3 Hourly Rates by City for Individual Firms
2.4 Hourly Rates by Industry for Individual Firms
3. Dentons
Companies Mentioned
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Aleshire & Wynder, LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP
- Appleby
- Archer & Greiner, P.C.
- Arent Fox LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo
- Bailey & Glasser LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Bass Berry & Sims PLC
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Berger Singerman LLP
- Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
- Best Best & Krieger LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Bodman PLC
- Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP
- Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
- Bowles Rice LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor & Fairgrave, P.C.
- Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, L.L.P.
- Brouse McDowell
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchalter Nemer
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Buckley LLP
- Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
- Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
- Carlton Fields, P.A.
- Chapman and Cutler LLP
- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP
- Clark Hill Strasburger
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Clyde & Co LLP
- Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP
- Cohen Pollock Merlin & Small, P.C.
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Dannis Woliver Kelley
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Day Pitney LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Dickinson Wright LLP
- Dilworth Paxson LLP
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper
- Dorsey & Whitney LLC
- Downey Brand LLP
- Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC
- Ellis & Winters LLP
- Fabian VanCott
- Faegre Baker Daniels
- Farella Braun & Martel LLP
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
- Fish & Richardson PC
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Gibbons PC
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Gilbert LLP
- Gilchrist & Rutter
- Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
- Goldberg Segalla LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Goulston & Storrs PC
- Gray Plant Mooty PA
- GrayRobinson PA
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- Grier Wright Martinez PA
- Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP
- Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.
- Hamilton Stephens Steele & Martin, PLLC
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Harness, Dickey & Pierce, P.L.C.
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Herrick Feinstein LLP
- Higgs & Johnson
- Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Hodgson Russ LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Honigman LLP
- Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Irell & Manella LLP
- Ivey, McClellan, Gatton & Siegmund LLP
- Jackson Kelly PLLC
- Jackson Lewis LLP
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- Jones Walker LLP
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kean Miller LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kerr, Russell and Weber, PLC
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP
- Knobbe Martens
- Kobre & Kim LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kutak Rock, LLP
- Lane Powell PC
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lathrop Gage LLP
- LeClairRyan
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Lewis Rice LLC
- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
- Liebert Cassidy Whitmore
- Linklaters
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Locke Lord LLP
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Maples and Calder
- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C.
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McCarter & English LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP
- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC
- McGuireWoods LLP
- McKool Smith, P.C.
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP
- Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP
- Miles & Stockbridge, P.C.
- Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP
- Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.
- Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.
- Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP
- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP
- Moon Wright & Houston, PLLC
- Moore & Van Allen PLLC
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Moye White LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.
- Murtha Cullina LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nexsen Pruet
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Northen Blue LLC
- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Otterbourg P.C.
- Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Pepper Hamilton LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Phelps Dunbar LLP
- Phillips Lytle LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Porter Hedges LLP
- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP
- Poyner Spruill LLP
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Ragsdale Liggett, PLLC
- Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.
- Reed Smith LLP
- Rhoades McKee PC
- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
- Robins Kaplan LLP
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.
- Rogers Joseph O'Donnell
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Rutan & Tucker LLP
- Sands Anderson PC
- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
- Schiff Hardin LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Sherman & Howard LLC
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
- Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP
- Snell & Wilmer LLP
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A.
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
- Stevens & Lee
- Stinson LLP
- Stoel Rives L.L.P.
- Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C.
- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Sullivan & Worcester LLP
- Susman Godfrey LLP
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Thompson & Knight LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Torys, LLP
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- Turner Boyd
- Varnum LLP
- Vedder Price PC
- Venable LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP
- Ward and Smith, P.A.
- Warner Norcross & Judd LLP
- Watson Farley & Williams LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Williams & Connolly LLP
- Williams Mullen, P.C.
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Winstead PC
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson
- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP
- Zuckerman Spaeder LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2hsgc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900