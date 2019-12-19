Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2020 Attorney Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and most detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.



The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2015-2019 + 2020 forecast by Firm, Position (Senior Partner with 25 or more years since graduation year, Partner with 24 years or less since graduation year, Counsel, Senior Associate with 5 years or more since graduation year and Associate with 4 years or less since graduation year), key Practice Areas and City.



2019 was the highest rate averages ever for the largest law firms and we expect 2020 to be higher on average by 3 - 6% or more overall. Two AMLAW 50 firms have already reported Senior Partner hourly rates of over $1,800 and we expect at least 1 - 3 of the AMLAW 10 firms' rates to be higher. Smaller firms' rates will remain stagnant or fall.



Valeo Partners researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms (all of the AMLAW 200 + others in the United States and globally) representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make important strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In terms of rate and fee sources, Valeo researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts, counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity and 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents.



Since Valeo researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overall Average Hourly Rates by Position

1.2 Overall Average Hourly Rates by Associate Class Year

1.3 Overall Average Hourly Rates by Practice Area by Position

1.4 Overall Average Hourly Rates by City

1.5 Overall Average Hourly Rates by Industry



2. Hourly Rates for Individual Firms

2.1 Hourly Rates by Associate Class Year for Individual Firms

2.2 Hourly Rates by Practice Area for Individual Firms

2.3 Hourly Rates by City for Individual Firms

2.4 Hourly Rates by Industry for Individual Firms



3. Dentons

Companies Mentioned



Adams and Reese LLP

Akerman LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Aleshire & Wynder, LLP

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP

Alston & Bird LLP

Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP

Appleby

Archer & Greiner, P.C.

Arent Fox LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Arnall Golden Gregory LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo

Bailey & Glasser LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker McKenzie

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC

Ballard Spahr LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Bass Berry & Sims PLC

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Berger Singerman LLP

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.

Best Best & Krieger LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Bodman PLC

Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP

Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC

Bowles Rice LLP

Bracewell LLP

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Bradshaw, Fowler, Proctor & Fairgrave, P.C.

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, L.L.P.

Brouse McDowell

Brown Rudnick LLP

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Buchalter Nemer

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Buckley LLP

Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP

Burr & Forman LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Carlton Fields, P.A.

Chapman and Cutler LLP

Choate Hall & Stewart LLP

Clark Hill Strasburger

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Clyde & Co LLP

Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP

Cohen Pollock Merlin & Small, P.C.

Cole Schotz P.C.

Cooley LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Dannis Woliver Kelley

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Day Pitney LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Dechert LLP

Dickinson Wright LLP

Dilworth Paxson LLP

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

DLA Piper

Dorsey & Whitney LLC

Downey Brand LLP

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Duane Morris LLP

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC

Ellis & Winters LLP

Fabian VanCott

Faegre Baker Daniels

Farella Braun & Martel LLP

Fenwick & West LLP

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP

Fish & Richardson PC

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

Foley Hoag LLP

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Fox Rothschild LLP

Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Gibbons PC

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Gilbert LLP

Gilchrist & Rutter

Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

Goldberg Segalla LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Goulston & Storrs PC

Gray Plant Mooty PA

GrayRobinson PA

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Greenspoon Marder LLP

Grier Wright Martinez PA

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.

Hamilton Stephens Steele & Martin, PLLC

Hanson Bridgett LLP

Harness, Dickey & Pierce, P.L.C.

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Herrick Feinstein LLP

Higgs & Johnson

Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Hodgson Russ LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Holland & Hart LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Honigman LLP

Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Irell & Manella LLP

Ivey, McClellan, Gatton & Siegmund LLP

Jackson Kelly PLLC

Jackson Lewis LLP

Jackson Walker LLP

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Jones Day

Jones Walker LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Kean Miller LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kerr, Russell and Weber, PLC

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

King & Spalding

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Klee, Tuchin, Bogdanoff & Stern LLP

Knobbe Martens

Kobre & Kim LLP

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Kutak Rock, LLP

Lane Powell PC

Latham & Watkins LLP

Lathrop Gage LLP

LeClairRyan

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Lewis Rice LLC

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Liebert Cassidy Whitmore

Linklaters

Littler Mendelson P.C.

Locke Lord LLP

Loeb & Loeb LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Maples and Calder

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C.

Mayer Brown LLP

McCarter & English LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP

McGlinchey Stafford PLLC

McGuireWoods LLP

McKool Smith, P.C.

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP

Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP

Miles & Stockbridge, P.C.

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP

Moon Wright & Houston, PLLC

Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Moye White LLP

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.

Murtha Cullina LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Nexsen Pruet

Nixon Peabody LLP

Northen Blue LLC

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Otterbourg P.C.

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Pepper Hamilton LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Phelps Dunbar LLP

Phillips Lytle LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

Polsinelli PC

Porter Hedges LLP

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP

Poyner Spruill LLP

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Quarles & Brady LLP

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Ragsdale Liggett, PLLC

Rayburn Cooper & Durham, P.A.

Reed Smith LLP

Rhoades McKee PC

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Robins Kaplan LLP

Robinson & Cole LLP

Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.

Rogers Joseph O'Donnell

Ropes & Gray LLP

Rutan & Tucker LLP

Sands Anderson PC

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Schiff Hardin LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sherman & Howard LLC

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Shutts & Bowen LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A.

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

Stevens & Lee

Stinson LLP

Stoel Rives L.L.P.

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C.

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Sullivan & Worcester LLP

Susman Godfrey LLP

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Thompson & Knight LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Torys, LLP

Troutman Sanders LLP

Turner Boyd

Varnum LLP

Vedder Price PC

Venable LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP

Ward and Smith, P.A.

Warner Norcross & Judd LLP

Watson Farley & Williams LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.

Wiley Rein LLP

Williams & Connolly LLP

Williams Mullen, P.C.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

Winstead PC

Winston & Strawn LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP

Zuckerman Spaeder LLP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2hsgc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900