WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, announced that it was named the winner of MedReps.com’s 9th Annual Best Places to Work 2020 survey for the Large Category Best Medical Device Companies and came in second in the Overall Category, covering Best Medical Device Companies, Best Pharma Companies and Best Biotech Companies. Feedback from survey respondents revealed, “Medical sales employees, both inside and outside of the Teleflex community, acknowledge the company’s positive culture and ability to empower employees to positively impact the world around them.”



“We are honored to once again be named a winner of the prestigious Best Place to Work award in medical sales,” said Liam Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award demonstrates our employees’ commitment to delivering safe and effective products to the marketplace and the value they place on their career at Teleflex. I am personally proud of all we have achieved as a company and our success would not be possible without the dedication and engagement of our workforce. They are the driving force in our mission to improve the health and quality of people’s lives,” Kelly added.

Teleflex’s sales force was highly engaged in sharing their experiences working for the company; the majority of Teleflex votes in the MedReps survey came from current employees. Cam Hicks, Vice President of Global Human Resources and Employee Communications noted, “The level of participation in the 2020 MedReps survey and the caliber of responses from our own employees speaks volumes about the culture we have built at Teleflex. We are an organization where employees are given opportunities to develop and excel. We provide interesting and challenging work where our people can truly make a difference,” Hicks said.

Teleflex is a company that thrives on shared values and our people are our greatest asset. Working together, these values allow us to produce outstanding products and services that genuinely make a difference to people's lives around the world. We strive to be the best we can be at work and in our communities. That is the Teleflex Advantage.

