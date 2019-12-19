To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                                                           19 December 2019
                                                                                                                                                 Announcement no. 127/2019





Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate


Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:

Series 422.E.OA.21 with ISIN DK0009367153 has per 1 January 2020 and until and including 30 June 2020 been set at 0.0000 % p.a.


Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

