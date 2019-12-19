To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 19 December 2019

Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate





Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:



Series 422.E.OA.21 with ISIN DK0009367153 has per 1 January 2020 and until and including 30 June 2020 been set at 0.0000 % p.a.





Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.



Best Regards



Jyske Realkredit A/S

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



