DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing technology (martech) company Vivial released its 2020 Digital Marketing Trends report, which is a look into the next chapter of online, mobile and social marketing. This report comes at the heels of Vivial’s independent research of small business owners across the U.S., which uncovered key insights about the state of small business marketing.
In a survey of more than 500 small business owners, Vivial found that while 41 percent of small business owners say they do enough marketing to get by, more than a quarter say their lack of knowledge about marketing is hindering their current marketing efforts. The 2020 Digital Marketing Trends report offers actionable tips for content marketing, social media, search engine marketing, SEO and SMS marketing along with compelling statistics that build the case for ramping up digital marketing efforts over the next year.
“Our main goal at Vivial is to make the complex simple. This makes it easier for our customers to increase their visibility and connect with their target audiences,” said Laura Cole, Vice President of Marketing, Vivial. “We’ve developed the 2020 Digital Marketing Trends report to serve as the ultimate guide to help local businesses stay on top of the latest trends and develop a clear marketing strategy for the year ahead.”
Highlights from the report include the following:
The full trends report, 2020 Digital Marketing Trends, can be downloaded here: https://vivial.net/lp/2020-trends-ebook/.
