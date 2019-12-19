Chantilly, Va, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizant, a trusted leader in IT modernization, DevSecOps automation, credentialing, and organizational effectiveness, was honored by the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) as Mid-Tier Business of the Year on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Citizant received the award at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, D.C. for its tireless dedication to the homeland security mission and community since 2000.

Citizant was chosen for the GTSC award based on the company’s commitment and contributions to the non-profit. “Throughout 2019, Citizant was a leading, active member of our organization volunteering to represent GTSC on behalf of all of industry, contributing to our efforts to support law enforcement training and education, and at the forefront calling for both government and industry employees to be paid during the government shut down,” said CEO of GTSC, Kristina Tanasichuk. “This year, the team from Citizant really stepped up and participated when we called for members to engage and make a difference. Alba and her team are a tremendous force for good!”

GTSC recognizes public and private sector officials annually with various award categories. Since the 2018 acquisition of Homeland Security Today (HSToday), the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, the awards program has expanded nationally for an extended reach and the inclusion of new awards. The Mid-Tier Business of the Year award is presented to an organization that has contributed positively to increase the opportunities, ideas, and understanding of mid-tier companies focused on national security. GTSC’s Mid-Tier Business of the Year works on market solutions, creative industry partnerships, and increased opportunities for engagement across the homeland security market. This year’s award winners can be found in the Industry News section of HSToday’s website.

“GTSC is the ‘real deal’ when it comes to commitment to public-private partnerships in support of the homeland security mission,” said Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant. “I am honored to have received this recognition of my national security team! It reaffirms our vision and passion for creating a better future.”

About Citizant

Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner, business and IT transformation solutions for the U.S. government. The company employs leading experts in program management, DevSecOps automation, enterprise data management, process improvement, and identity management. Citizant’s Delivery System is independently appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC. The company’s Management System is certified under ISO 9001:2015 (Talent Acquisition) and ISO 20000-1:2011 & ISO 27001:2013 (Shared Services). Citizant is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with offices in Washington, D.C., and employees supporting government customers in 26 states. More information about the company is available at www.citizant.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Citizant or on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/citizant).

