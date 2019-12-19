﻿ Company Announcement



Copenhagen, 19 December 2019



Major Shareholder’s Announcement With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that FIL Limited has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the “Company”) that funds administered by companies within FIL Limited as of 2 June 2017 controlled shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the company´s share capital, and FIL Limited exercised less than 5% of the voting rights. The Company received the notification thereof on 18 December 2019.

For further information, please contact: Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 5084 7211 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com













