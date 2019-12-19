To Nasdaq Copenhagen

19 December 2019



FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2020

Effective from 1 January 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009508319, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.2433% pa

DK0009520017, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.2332% pa

DK0009521338, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.2231% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009510562, (32G), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.0169% pa

DK0009512345, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.0946% pa

DK0009513822, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3582% pa

DK0009513905, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3785% pa

DK0009514127, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3481% pa

DK0009514713, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3886% pa

DK0009516411, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3278% pa

DK0009518979, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.2670% pa

DK0009519787, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3481% pa

DK0009522146, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3278% pa

DK0009523037, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3683% pa

DK0009524514, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3177% pa

DK0009526485, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2020: -0.3481% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.0000% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2020: 0.0000% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Senior Vice President,

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment