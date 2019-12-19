SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that board member S. Louise Phanstiel has been named to WomenInc. Magazine’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors list. The list includes female directors serving on the boards of publicly traded companies and is the most comprehensive directory of women executives, influencers and achievers who contribute to leadership on corporate boards.



“We congratulate Louise for this well-deserved acknowledgment of her leadership and many contributions to our success,” said Mark C. Capone, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics. “At Myriad, we believe an inclusive work environment is one of the reasons we have been so successful through the years.”

Ms. Phanstiel joined the Myriad board in September 2009. She serves as the chair of the Company’s Audit Committee, is a member of the Company’s Nominating and Governance Committee, and sits on the board of trustees of Syracuse University. Previously she held multiple leadership roles at WellPoint, Inc. and was a partner at the international services firm of Coopers & Lybrand.

“I am so proud to be part of a company that prioritizes diversity and inclusiveness and fosters a culture in which women can thrive,” said Ms. Phanstiel. “We understand that our workforce needs to reflect the customers we serve if we are to be a successful and innovative precision medicine company in a rapidly changing world.”

Myriad Genetics’ workforce is comprised of 58 percent women and 53 percent of management are women. The company supports a Women’s Leadership Forum that mentors, fosters, encourages and inspires women by providing access to role models, peer groups, educational and leadership opportunities. In 2018 and 2019, Myriad was recognized by the Women Tech Council as one of the best workplaces for women in the United States.

