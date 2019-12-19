New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, today announced that Greg Grinberg has become the company’s first Salesforce Certified Technical Architect—one of only a few hundred in the world. This Salesforce credential is the pinnacle certification awarded to Salesforce architects who demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and capabilities to design, build, and maximize high-performance technical solutions on the Salesforce platform across all areas of domain expertise.

Greg Grinberg first joined Silverline as a contractor nearly ten years ago, around the time of its inception. To support his certification efforts, Silverline partnered with Sebastian Wagner of FlowRepublic, which provides holistic training and coaching designed to further develop the skills for Salesforce architects. Sebastian, a Salesforce Certified Technical Architect and Instructor since 2014, founded FlowRepublic and helped Greg prepare for the Review Board exam. On November 5, the Review Board exam itself took four hours: two hours of preparation with a scenario brief, then a 45-minute presentation, and then a 40-minute Q&A with a panel of 3 judges (all of whom are Certified Technical Architects). The exam tests a Salesforce architect’s ability to think like an architect and present in front of a highly technical audience.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for many years. It’s a journey to get to this point, and the process itself of preparing for the exam teaches you to be a better, more mindful Salesforce architect. It’s certainly improved my abilities in my day-to-day job,” said Greg. “I couldn’t have done this without the support of my mentors, team, and Sebastian.”

“Recently, I’ve worked with several candidates who have taken the test and only Greg passed fully. That speaks to the quality of people working at Silverline,” said Sebastian. “It’s impressive to see how Silverline is developing its people—making the investment in architects like Greg to grow their skills, as well as their careers. It’s an honor to work with a company that so aligned with FlowRepublic’s mission of personal and professional growth in the ecosystem.”

“At Silverline, we continue to see increasingly complex projects with mature, sophisticated Salesforce clients who understand what a Certified Technical Architect is and what they can accomplish,” said Gireesh Sonnad, CEO of Silverline. “For them, it provides incredible value to have someone with that expertise and credential on their projects. I am very proud of Greg and his accomplishments, and I look forward to more Silverliners following in his path.”

Silverline continues to execute on its vision to transform clients’ businesses with the Salesforce Platform, as it has since its founding 10 years ago. Initiatives like the Silverline Academy—a 3-month learning program for recent graduates to learn and grow their consultative and software development skills and get real-world experience in the Salesforce ecosystem—have also helped Silverline reach and develop more potential architects.

