ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced the company will present at the upcoming 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.



TransMedics’ management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation and breakout session will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com .

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable ex-vivo warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.