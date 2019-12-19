EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), has launched a new API (application programming interface) gateway that allows lenders and other industry partners to seamlessly integrate National MI Rate GPSSM, the company’s innovative risk-based mortgage insurance pricing tool, with their own systems.



National MI’s cloud-based API platform enables mortgage originators and providers of loan origination and pricing technology to retrieve accurate mortgage insurance quotes through Rate GPS in less than one second. The system is also highly scalable and customizable based on a lender’s specific needs, and easily integrates with any digital platform.

Due to increased demand of Rate GPS since its launch last year, National MI’s API technology improves transaction speed using a standard interface to make it easier for lenders to quickly secure accurate pricing.

“With Rate GPS now accessible through our new cutting-edge API technology, National MI is well-positioned to help lenders deliver a faster, more efficient customer experience as they develop their digital mortgage capabilities,” said Nicholas Ondrejka, chief information officer for National MI. “This new technology allows us to deliver competitive rates quickly, seamlessly and accurately.”

The API functionality—which provides for quicker, accurate mortgage insurance quotes upfront-- allows loan officers to consider a wider range of low-down payment mortgage options, enabling them to potentially qualify more borrowers.

