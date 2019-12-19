HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 547 Energy, LLC (547 Energy), the clean energy platform of Quantum Energy Partners, today announced that its affiliate, 547 Energy International European Holdings, LLC, has, in partnership with ENORA S.A. (ENORA), been awarded by the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) in Greece four 20-year power purchase agreements for 135 megawatts (MW) of wind energy projects located in the Region of Central Macedonia.



“This is an exciting milestone for 547 Energy as it marks our entrance into the European market. We are very pleased to partner with ENORA, a leader in renewable energy development in Greece, to bring these commercially viable wind projects forward,” said Gabriel Alonso, CEO & President of 547 Energy. Adding, “At 547 Energy, we want to work with innovative companies, such as ENORA, around the globe that focus on clean power generation, energy efficiency or the digitalization of the energy sector and look forward to growing our portfolio in the coming months.”

ENORA is a subsidiary of ENTEKA S.A., which was established in 1984 and is one of the leading Greek companies in the renewable energy sector in Greece. Panagiotis Papastamatiou, Development Director of ENTEKA remarked, “We have a long-standing business relationship with Gabriel Alonso and are very happy to be able to work with him again at 547 Energy to utilize our extensive experience in project planning, development, construction and operation. The 135 MW wind projects awarded will support the efforts of Greece to achieve the ambitious energy and climate targets included in its updated Energy Plan for 2030.”

ABOUT 547 ENERGY

547 Energy aims to maximize value for its investors by partnering with leading entrepreneurs who are driving growth in the clean energy economy. To date, 547 Energy has invested in ConnectGen, LLC and ENORA S.A. 547 Energy was founded and is led by industry veteran Gabriel Alonso and is backed by Quantum Energy Partners , a leading provider of capital to the global energy industry. For more information on 547 Energy, please email info@547energy.com or contact Joe Sy at (713) 452-2189.

Why the name “547 Energy”?

The human eye sees color over wavelengths ranging approximately from 400 nanometers (violet) to 700 nanometers (red), with the color green sitting at roughly 490 to 575 nanometers. A wavelength of 547 nanometers is visible as “electric green”, a color which represents the overarching aim of 547 Energy – to advance towards a sustainable energy future.

ABOUT QUANTUM ENERGY PARTNERS

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity capital to the global energy industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $17 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at (713) 452-2110.

ABOUT ENORA S.A.

ENORA is a renewable energy developer and operator in Greece, part of ENTEKA Group which have more than 30 years of experience developing, construction and operating wind and solar energy projects. For more information on ENORA, please contact Panagiotis Papastamatiou at (+30) 21 0681 6803.