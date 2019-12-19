Data support advancement of LGM2605 toward the clinic

Published online in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LignaMed, LLC, a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough treatments for asthma, organ transplant viability and fibrosis, today announced published preclinical data demonstrated that lead candidate LGM2605 is highly efficacious in producing a protective effect on Airway Hyperreactivity (AHR) in a model of Th2-low asthma, a subtype of glucocorticoid resistant asthma.

LGM2605 is a novel small molecule synthetic lignan with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties being developed as an oral treatment for Th2-low asthma.

“We assessed the effects of LGM2605 on Th2-low asthma. Remarkably, one week of LGM2605 treatment reduced airway hyperreactivity and improved lung function in the model,” said lead investigator Angela Haczku, MD, PhD, Associate Dean for Translational Research and Professor, UC Davis School of Medicine.

The research article titled, “Ozone-induced enhancement of airway hyperreactivity in rhesus macaques: Effects of antioxidant treatment,” was published online in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

“There are about 170,000 people in the U.S. with Th2-low asthma, for which there is no currently available effective treatment,” said Thais Sielecki, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, LignaMed. “These preclinical data are highly promising indicators that LGM2605 could translate into a clinically useful treatment for this underserved asthmatic patient population.”

LignaMed expects to file an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021.

Study Disclosure

Research reported for LignaMed in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health, under Award Number 1R41AI132012-01. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About LignaMed, LLC

LignaMed, LLC, is biotechnology company developing breakthrough treatments for asthma, organ transplant viability and fibrosis. Lead candidate LGM2605 is a novel small molecule synthetic lignan with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. LignaMed holds exclusive licenses to the patents for LGM2605 from The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and The Scripps Institute. LignaMed is based in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit lignamed.com .