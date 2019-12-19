NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.



TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX:UNI) ("Unisync" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement offering ("the Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. The Offering will consist of up to 909,091 Common Shares (each a "Share") at a price of $3.30 per Share.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for expenditures related to the Corporation’s expansion into the United States and for general working capital purposes.

Unisync shall pay finder's fees of 6% in cash on the gross proceeds of the Offering to eligible persons. The offering is scheduled to close on or about December 30, 2019 and is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. All securities issued under the offering will be subject to hold periods expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance. Additional restrictions may apply to securities issued to United States purchasers.

Unisync has retained Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited as Financial Advisor for the Private Placement.

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with its North American head office in Mississauga, Ontario and Peerless Garments LP based in Winnipeg, Manitoba (“Peerless”). UGL is a leading customer-­focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands through operations in both Canada and the US. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

The combined operations of UGL and Peerless represent a vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing and off-­shore outsourcing, including state-of-­the-­art web based B2B ordering, distribution and program management systems.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Corporation’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements and include closing risks and the risks disclosed in the Corporation’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form filed on SEDAR. These forward-looking statements include the expected size and completion date of the Offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

