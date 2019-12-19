BANGALORE, India, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pradot Technologies, a leading provider of eClinicalWorks revenue cycle management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate brand strategy and website that unites the company’s corporate identity with holding company GroupOne Health Source.



Kaitlyn Houseman, Marketing and Communications Manager for GroupOne Health Source, announced last week that the company would officially be changing its name to Revele. The new corporate brand strategy and website will align both GroupOne Health Source and Pradot Technologies brand strategies to represent the shared global mission, vision, and values.

As GroupOne Health Source becomes Revele, Pradot Technologies will become Revele India. “We have grown our business significantly over the last several years. Each new brand represents the natural evolution of that transformation,” said Arun Murali, Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to debut our new company website today and align both GroupOne and Pradot’s brand strategy to align our global culture better.”

The new corporate brand identity includes a new logo, a modern interpretation of the company’s new R’ insignia. The newly redesigned website for Revele reflects the new brand identity and showcases the company’s advantages and competitive strengths, including its employees. Revele’s new website features a modern design, improved functionality, and easy access for applicants to find and apply for a career at one of Revele India’s three locations in Bangalore, Chennai, and Coimbatore. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for Revele’s blog to stay up-to-date on revenue cycle trends and best practices at https://www.revelemd.com.

About Revele India

Revele India is a subsidiary of Revele, a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions and eClinicalWorks implementation, training, and consulting for physician practices, hospital-owned physician groups, health centers, and enterprise networks across the United States. The company is privately held and operated from Missouri and Indianapolis, with additional offices in India.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kaitlyn Houseman at khouseman@revelemd.com or visit revelemd.com.