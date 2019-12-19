SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiftpage , the provider of Act! , a leading cloud-enabled CRM and marketing automation platform aimed at helping small and midsized businesses (SMBs) grow, today announced the appointment of the company’s new president and CEO, Steve Oriola.



Oriola has been actively involved with the business for more than a year, serving on Swiftpage’s board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the SMB and CRM spaces as well, with ten years of executive experience at Constant Contact. Oriola has served as CEO of three SaaS based companies, including Pipedrive, a SaaS -based provider of sales tools for SMBs.

“The opportunity to work alongside the Swiftpage team I’ve had the good fortune to meet was just too good to pass up,” said Oriola. “This team has taken one of the most recognizable legacy brands in the CRM space and turned it into a robust all-in-one solution for SMBs around the world looking to optimize customer engagement, conversion and retention. I can’t wait to dig in and begin working with the hundreds of thousands of Act! users worldwide as we continue to look for ways to add value and help grow their businesses.”

Oriola will carry forward the growth and success Swiftpage and the Act! solution has seen under the leadership of outgoing CEO and President, H. John Oechsle, who has guided Swiftpage over the course of the past seven years. Oechsle will continue to be involved with Swiftpage moving forward as a board member and shareholder in the company.

“My time working at Swiftpage has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career,” said Oechsle. “Having worked closely with Steve over the last year, I am confident that Swiftpage is in great hands heading into 2020.”

To learn more about Swiftpage, the Swiftpage team and the Act! Growth Suite, please visit www.act.com .

About Act!

Act! has been a pioneer in the SMB CRM market, with millions of customers, in over 100 countries trusting Act! to run and grow their business. Today, Act! Growth Suite offers the rich CRM and marketing automation functionality, unparalleled flexibility and exceptional value for every SMB no matter where they are on their growth journey.

