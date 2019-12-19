SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, today announced it has received a 451 Firestarter award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research, recognizing the company’s innovative contribution within the technology industry.



“Our approach to risk-based vulnerability management programs fundamentally changes how organizations address security risk,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of Kenna Security. “That’s why more and more organizations are adopting the Kenna model. This 451 Firestarter award shows continued momentum, and we’re extremely proud to be recognized by analysts that are true experts in the field.”

Enterprise networks contain millions of vulnerabilities, far more than their security teams can manage. But security teams don’t know which vulnerabilities to address first. In fact, the typical enterprise only has the capacity to remediate one out of every ten vulnerabilities on its systems. The Kenna Security Platform uses advanced algorithms and global threat data to prioritize the riskiest vulnerabilities, and accurately predict the ones most likely to be exploited by hackers. The platform puts risks in context, enabling organizations to improve security while saving time and resources.

451 Research’s Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in 2018, and awarded quarterly, the program is exclusively analyst-led, allowing its team of technology and market experts to highlight organizations they believe are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the technology market.

“451 Research built its reputation on helping clients understand the innovations driving a constantly changing technology industry,” said Scott Crawford, Research Vice President at 451 Research. “The 451 Firestarter award is designed to recognize organizations like Kenna Security, which is among those whose innovation pushes the industry forward.”

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters.

