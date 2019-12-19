• Patented system improves safety and revenue control

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ, Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), via its HTS division, announces that it has been awarded a contract for the installation of its AI-based vehicle recognition system for use in security and parking management applications at a large casino in Macau. Developed in Israel by OMNIQ’s R&D team, the AI-based machine vision solution delivers industry-leading accuracy in real-time license plate identification to enhance security as well as enable a parking system that requires less hands on oversight.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ Corp. stated, “Security and safety are the top priorities in a casino environment, and we’re proud that our license plate recognition solution, known for its proven accuracy and effectiveness, has been chosen for use by this large casino operator. Our versatile systems, which not only enhance security but can also improve parking operations, are currently being used at several casino properties in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Lake Tahoe, as well as in other settings, including installations at 30 airports in the U.S., in sensitive zones and hundreds of parking lots around the world."

“We have also recently announced the launch of our patented SeeCube™ solution, which has the broadened ability to capture and record all of a vehicle’s characteristics, including make, model and color. We anticipate that as customers see how effective our LPR solution is, they will understand the additional value in selecting an upgrade to our SeeCube™ solution, which, through its heightened identification and tracking capabilities, enables law enforcement and homeland security forces to quickly and accurately identify and prevent dangerous and life threatening situations and can facilitate an automated parking process to maximize revenue.”

Mr. Lustgarten concluded: “This is an exciting opportunity and we anticipate significant follow-on orders from other casinos and facilities in Macau. With the ability to provide crucial real-time information to law enforcement and homeland security organizations based on the most sophisticated AI and machine learning technology, we believe demand for our solutions will continue to grow. We look forward to introducing our solutions to new customers and to capitalizing on the growing interest opportunities we’re seeing worldwide.”

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. operates two divisions, HTS Image Processing and Quest Solution. HTS Image Processing is a leading provider of computer vision image processing-based solutions using patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring for homeland security, traffic & parking management, law enforcement and access control applications as well as supply chain management.

Quest Solution provides supply chain solutions, specializing in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. The Company’s mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. OMNIQ’s customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food/beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare and chemicals/gas/ oil.

