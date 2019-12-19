NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced that it has extended its 10-year relationship with leading UK insurer Direct Line Group plc for another five years. EXL will partner with DLG on its ambitious journey to deliver better customer and business outcomes using a team of insurance experts, automation, and analytics solutions.



“We’re excited to continue our relationship with EXL. Direct Line Group is on an ambitious transformation journey, delivering technology and organisational change to create a world where insurance is personal, inclusive and a force for good,” said Steve Maddock, Chief Operating Officer, DLG.

Said Paul Bone, Head of Outsourcing, DLG, “Our goal is to help our customers purchase insurance coverage tailored to their individual needs and manage their coverage through easy to use and flexible digital platforms. To execute on these objectives, we need to collaborate with great partners like EXL, who combine deep experience in insurance with strong data analytics and technology capabilities.”

Over the past decade, EXL has expanded its partnership with DLG to include personal and commercial lines, claims, finance and data management services. EXL will leverage its insurance talent pool, operations management best practices, digital solutions, and change management expertise to improve productivity, deliver on DLG’s technology transformation agenda, deliver better customer insights using data, and simplify customer journeys using automation.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with DLG to help them deliver successfully on their digital transformation agenda and become leaders in the markets they service,” said Vikas Bhalla, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance, EXL. “Our goal is to act as the strategic digital transformation partner for our clients. We apply Digital Intelligence to orchestrate our insurance and analytics expertise with a full suite of digital capabilities to deliver breakthrough outcomes for our clients. This partnership also allows us to solidify our leadership position in the UK insurance market.”