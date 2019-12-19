NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



While big streaming companies battle it out for supremacy, the real winners of an epic battled dubbed the “streaming wars” may have already emerged: the production companies that stand to profit in a big way from the exploding demand for SVoD content.

As digital streaming steadily eclipses all other forms of in-home entertainment delivery, an entertainment war has erupted among leading subscription video on demand (SVoD) providers. These streaming wars have opened the gate for newer production companies to step up and cash in by funneling fresh content to hungry SVoDs. The battle has already resulted in some big winners, including film-production companies, such as Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF).

About Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded entertainment company with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television. Global Content Creation leaders – the Wonderfilm team – has packaged, produced and delivered hundreds of profitable films with proven direct access to Academy Award Quality films and upside. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Wonderfilm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

