ARHT Media creates a hologram of Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, for his induction into Canada's Walk of Fame during CTV’s national broadcast of THE 2019 CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality hologram content through its patented Holographic Telepresence technology, is pleased to announce their creation of a hologram of Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, for his induction into Canada's Walk of Fame during CTV’s national broadcast of THE 2019 CANADA’S WALK OF FAME AWARDS on Sunday, December 15, 2019, now available on Crave .



Rising Canadian basketball star Elijah Fisher introduced Dr. Naismith’s hologram to the surprise and delight of 850 gala guests, followed with a presentation of Naismith’s Award by NBA legend Isiah Thomas. The producers at Canada's Walk of Fame approached ARHT Media to resurrect Dr. Naismith, deceased in 1939, in a memorable manner that captured his presence. ARHT Media recreated Dr. Naismith using an original voice track from his only known radio interview recorded in 1939.

To view a clip of Dr. Naismith’s hologram visit: https://www.arhtmedia.com/canadas-walk-of-fame

"The team at ARHT Media really pulled off a miracle for us this year," stated Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. "Everyone at the Gala was quite amazed by the authenticity of the hologram. It really felt like he was there with us, and this was a great way to induct Dr. Naismith into Canada’s Walk of Fame and honour the growing influence of basketball in Canada and across the globe."

"We were honoured to bring Dr. Naismith’s story of how he invented basketball to life at the Canada's Walk of Fame annual gala event," stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O'Reilly. "This is an incredible organization, that does excellent work to commemorate notable Canadians, establishing their place in history and celebrating their contributions to Canada and the world. I was especially pleased that Dr. Naismith’s grandson Jim loved our hologram so much."

Canada's Walk of Fame represents the pinnacle of achievement in Canada. Since 1998 the organization has inducted more than 180 stars into the Walk of Fame comprised of outstanding Canadians in the pillars of Arts & Entertainment, Business & Entrepreneurship, Science & Technology, Philanthropy & Humanities, and Sports & Athletics. Canada’s Walk of Fame continues to celebrate, inspire and empower Canadian excellence year-round through its accelerator programs, and Hometown Stars presented by Cineplex, to bring Canada’s Walk of Fame monuments and events across the country.

Dr. James Naismith was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame for his contribution to Science, Technology and Innovation, for his invention of the sport of Basketball in 1891. He is responsible for writing the original rule book for the game, which has now become one of the most popular sports across the globe.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented holographic telepresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also play back pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our displays to deliver rich holographic experiences.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7f27bba-cec5-4ac5-8f88-3a19f7b6486e