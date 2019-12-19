PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced it has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 FreightTech 100 Awards by FreightWaves.



This award marks the second consecutive year that GlobalTranz has been recognized as one of the most innovative and disruptive companies in freight. This year, after building on the company’s history of advanced technology and services, GlobalTranz released the new GTZcommand® transportation management system (TMS) and the next-generation digital freight matching solution, GTZamp®.

FreightWaves is regarded as a leading technology and freight market source. The FreightTech 100 recognizes companies that are driving digitization and disruption in the freight and logistics industry. This year’s FreightTech 100 list is the result of over 1,200 nominations for 255 unique companies.

“We’re honored to be recognized among some of the best and brightest in our industry,” said Renee Krug, CEO, GlobalTranz. “More than ever, shippers are seeking logistics partners that can leverage technology and operational expertise to help them solve their toughest challenges. We’re proud to offer a full suite of products and solutions that support our customers’ success.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.