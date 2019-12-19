DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , provider of the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform and customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that it has been named to Food Logistics’ 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list. The annual list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.



Symphony RetailAI’s supply chain solutions enable retailers to get granular and highly specific views of data instantaneously and remove manual elements from key processes so that they can quickly drive real change in line with customer requirements. Supply chain solutions from Symphony RetailAI help streamline the food logistics supply chain with:

Omnichannel communication – creating a smooth and transparent workflow across the business to serve the customer as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.

Fulfillment – minimizing the time to customer without damaging profitability.

Supplier collaboration – delivering a high level of internal and external synchronization.

“Symphony RetailAI’s supply chain solutions enable retailers to create a holistic approach to deliver on their promise to customers,” said Patrick Buellet, Chief Strategy Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “Our mission is to deliver incremental profitable growth by providing breakthrough AI-enabled innovation for customer-centric supply chain efforts, and we are honored to again be recognized by Food Logistics.”

“Whether you’re using sensors to monitor critical temperatures for perishables or a WMS to manage inventory flows in your warehouse, software and technology are playing a vital role in the food and beverage industry,” said John R. Yuva, Editor, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The transparency and safety of the digital global food supply chain would not exist without innovations in software and technology. Our FL100+ recipients help drive supply chain compliance and regulatory changes that benefit everyone from the farmer to the food processor to the consumer.”

Companies on this year’s 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list is profiled in the November/December 2019 print issue of Food Logistics, as well as online .

Symphony RetailAI will demonstrate its supply chain solutions and the success its customers have seen with AI at NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show, Jan. 12-14 in NYC in booth #5273 . In addition, Symphony RetailAI will host a Big Ideas session on Jan. 12 with Dollar General and SpartanNash, discussing how the retailers are using Symphony RetailAI Demand ForecastingAI to improve their supply chains.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the industry’s leading AI-enabled platform accompanied by a suite of customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers. Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from customer insights, agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh and center store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. Our role-based solutions and CINDE, the industry’s first personal decision coach, provides users predictive analytics and prescriptive recommendations that make it easier to identify growth opportunities, activate plans, and realize profit and revenue growth, from supplier to shelf. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers and 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com