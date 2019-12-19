TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (formerly, Belgravia Capital International Inc.) (d/b/a Belgravia Hartford) (CSE:BLGV) (OTCQB:BLGVF) (“Belgravia Hartford” or the “Company”) today announce the effective date of the name change (the “Name Change”), the continuance of the Company to the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) from the federal jurisdiction under the Canada Business Corporations Act, (the “Continuance”) and the adoption of the new articles (the “Articles”) will be December 20, 2019. The Name Change and Continuance were approved by shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2019. Copies of the certificate of continuation and the Articles will be filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com .



The Company’s Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) ticker symbol BLGV and OTC Markets ticker symbol BLGVF will remain unchanged. The Company’s common shares are expected to resume trading on the CSE under the name “Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.” on or about December 23, 2019. The new CUSIP will be 07785T102 and the new ISIN number will be CA07785T1021.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a publicly traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks. Belgravia Royalty & Management Services has a royalty and fee income model. Further, the cash and investment asset base provide capital to support expansion on a selective basis.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

