Trailblazer in data-driven video engagement strategy enhances digital video content for improved business performance for leading health media network

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (OTCQB: VBIX), a leading provider of state-of-the-art video analytics and engagement platforms used by prominent brands, agencies and networks around the world, announced today it has partnered with Doctorpedia , a health media network of condition-specific medical websites delivering credible and engaging video and written content powered by real doctors. Doctorpedia is working with Viewbix to accelerate the patient journey and drive deeper engagement through digital video.

Viewbix is playing a key role in helping Doctorpedia achieve its objectives. Critical to Doctorpedia's business is the proximity between patient-friendly content and next steps in the patient journey. Partnering with Viewbix allows Doctorpedia to effectively place the most impactful calls-to-action in videos, and leverage resulting data to provide the most relevant next steps and ensure the best possible outcomes for patients and services.

“Viewbix is a perfectly crafted solution for what Doctorpedia is trying to achieve, and we are very excited about working together,” said Jeremy Wosner, founder of Doctorpedia. “There are tremendous opportunities that the Viewbix platform and software enables us to explore and implement interactive solutions into our videos to drive engagement that other platforms have yet to offer. Everything we do at Doctorpedia is patient-first and patient-centric, and the rich data Viewbix provides enables us to understand the resonance of each video with our audience.”

The Viewbix Studio provides Doctorpedia with actionable data that provides an insightful look at how their videos and expert content are being received amongst their key audiences. Utilizing Viewbix’s proprietary platform, Doctorpedia is able to optimize metrics like time spent on their site and click-through rates and importantly, helps them to identify when viewers are most likely to engage with their videos and place desirable calls-to-action to sponsors and partners. The Viewbix Studio also allows Doctorpedia to improve related content including other videos and articles through the actionable intelligence the data provides.

“Doctorpedia is an innovative, forward-thinking company, and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with first-class video solutions and onsite experiences,” said Jonathan Stefansky, CEO and co-founder of Viewbix. “The capabilities we offer Doctorpedia are positively impacting how their customers are engaging with video content, providing a plethora of possibilities to hone in on what’s working best to satisfy the patient journey and their medical partners.”

About Viewbix

Viewbix is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience. Viewbix offers self- and fully managed solutions that companies can leverage across multiple distribution channels. The Viewbix creative studio and analytics suite transforms standard video assets into interactive ones that drive ROI in a matter of minutes while providing real-time campaign optimization based on current and historical data. For more information, please visit www.viewbix.com.

About Doctorpedia

Doctorpedia is a health media company based in Los Angeles, CA. Across its platform of 2,000 condition-specific websites, Doctorpedia demystifies healthcare and improves medical literacy, while utilizing a revolutionary approach to reducing advertising clutter that allows for an uninterrupted and supportive learning experience. For more information please visit: Doctorpedia.com .

