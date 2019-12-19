Michal Katz and Laura Kaiser Recognized for Outstanding Leadership by WomenInc.



BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of Conversational AI and Ambient Intelligence solutions, today announced that two members of its Board of Directors, Michal Katz and Laura Kaiser, have been named 2019’s Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc. This distinction is reserved for distinguished women whose impressive professional experience and insights are helping to lead and drive global companies forward.

Industry Leaders with a Vision

Michal Katz, who joined Nuance’s Board of Directors in 2018 and serves as a member of the Company’s Nominating and Governance Committee, is the Head of Corporate Investment Banking for the Americas for Mizuho Financial Group. She has extensive experience in the global technology sector, having served as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global Technology Investment Banking Group at RBC Capital Markets, as well the Managing Director and Head of Global Software practice with the Global Technology Investment Banking Group at Barclays Plc. Ms. Katz was recently named one of the “ Most Powerful Women in Finance ” by American Banker.

Laura Kaiser joined Nuance’s Board of Directors in 2017 and serves on the Company’s Compensation Committee. She is the President and Chief Executive Officer of SSM Health, a not-for-profit, fully-integrated healthcare delivery system providing comprehensive health services across the Midwest. The organization includes 23 hospitals; more than 290 physician offices, outpatient, and virtual care services; 10 post-acute facilities; comprehensive home care and hospice services; a pharmacy benefit company; a health insurance company; and an accountable care organization. SSM Health employs nearly 40,000 people and 11,000 healthcare providers. Prior to this appointment, she served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Intermountain Healthcare. Ms. Kaiser was recently named one of the “ 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2019” , by Modern Healthcare.

“We are fortunate to have Michal and Laura on our Board. They are both industry leaders who have a deep understanding of how AI will play a role in solving some of the most complex problems that healthcare systems and large enterprises are facing,” said Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance Communications. “The insights and guidance they provide have been foundational in defining Nuance’s vision and setting us on the path to growth.”

To learn more about Nuance, visit: www.nuance.com .

