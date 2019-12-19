VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that final preparations are being discussed with Goldcliff’s drill contractor for a maiden diamond drill program on the Nevada Rand silver/gold project, commencing in January. A “Notice to Conduct Mineral Exploration” was submitted to the BLM on December 3, 2019. Goldcliff has an option from Ely Gold Royalties Inc. to earn a 100% interest in the Nevada Rand property in Mineral County, Nevada by making staged payments of $250,000 US over four years.



Most of the planned core drilling will be concentrated in the area of the Nevada Rand shaft. Holes will test for additional mineralization along strike to the southeast and along strike to the northwest. Underground mapping and sampling indicated that on the 250 ft level, workings extended to the southeast much further than on all other levels above and below. Near the southeast end of the drift there is some stoping above the 250 level. A sample taken from the end of this stope assayed 491 g/t Ag and 5.6 g/t Au. This area has not been developed by drifting on the levels above or below and is open both up and down dip. Three holes are planned to test this area.

Another three holes are planned to the northwest. On the 150 ft level there is drifting in the hanging wall side of the zone that is oriented more east-west than northwest-southeast. Sampling at the west end of this drift yielded 356 g/t Ag and 11.65 g/t Au. It is unclear if this is a split of the main structure, a splay, or a second structure. This zone was not explored by drifting on the levels above or below. Drilling will test this zone and provide more detailed information about the structural setting in this area.

Holes will be drilled from both sides of the vein zone. Although steeply dipping, underground mapping showed that the dip can change directions over short distances. The planned scissor drill pattern will provide a clearer indication of true width.

One hole will be spotted 550 metres to the northwest of the Nevada Rand shaft in an area now called “Quartz Hill”. Several old reports described this area as intensely altered and identified it as a high priority exploration target. “Quartz Hill” was so named by Goldcliff because of an outcrop of quartz breccia. Rock sampling and stream sediment sampling nearby returned highly anomalous gold values.

Drill site locations are being planned for the area around the three Lone Star shafts, located to the southeast of the Nevada Rand shaft. Recent underground investigation of the Number Two (middle) shaft (350 metres southeast of Nevada Rand) indicated extensive drifting on the 135 ft level following alteration and mineralization, but no stoping. Sampling has confirmed that while mineralized, precious metal grade in this area was not as high as the area around the Rand Shaft. Most of the Lone Star production came from the Number Three shaft 230 metres further to the east. One drill hole is planned for this area.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

