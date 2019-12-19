TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) today announced its December 2019 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at December 31, 2019.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.
For further information, please contact:
|Michael J. Cooper
|Jay Jiang
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|(416) 365-5145
mcooper@dream.ca
|(416) 365-6638
jjiang@dream.ca
Dream Office REIT
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
