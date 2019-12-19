CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group, (“Capitala”) a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce that it has closed on its investment in Chief Fire Prevention & Mechanical Corp, (“Chief Fire”) the leading service provider for commercial kitchen exhaust and pre-engineered fire suppression systems in the New York metro.



Headquartered in Mount Vernon, NY, Chief Fire’s maintenance services include grease and air duct cleaning, grease trap cleaning, and fire suppression system inspection and maintenance. Construction services include exhaust system design and installation. All the services performed by Chief Fire are highly specialized and regulated by the FDNY, local jurisdictions, and Insurance Carriers. Chief Fire is led by its CEO, Frank Mitarotonda Sr., and its COO, Alan Brundage, and has more than 1,200 customers and 90 employees.

“We are excited to make this investment in support of Trinity Private Equity Group and the dynamic Chief Fire Management team,” stated Eric Althofer, Director at Capitala Group. “We look forward to helping them continue expanding market share organically and through acquisitions.”

Capitala Group partnered with Trinity Private Equity Group on the investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth, and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.capitalagroup.com .

About Trinity Private Equity Group: Trinity was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs who have delivered extraordinary returns to investors since inception. Trinity currently manages a $2.5B+ portfolio of operating company and commercial real estate investments. Focused on providing strategic, flexible capital to companies with sustainable growth potential and recurring EBITDA with $2M – 10M in EBITDA, Trinity has a proven track record of partnering with founders and management teams in order to capture growth. www.TrinityPEG.com

