Annonay, France, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canson® Infinity is evolving their Baryta Photographique range, which will consist of the new and improved Baryta Photographique II 310gsm as of January 2020 to coincide with the new Baryta Photographique II Matt 310gsm as of Q2 2020, while the existing Baryta Photographique paper will be discontinued.



Driven to offer the best possible quality of fine art inkjet papers, the second generation of the Baryta Photographique range has improved handling and finishing characteristics. The new range is also evolving in size and is now available in sheets and rolls up to 60” wide, making it perfect for large-scale photography projects. This generation features a more structured surface aspect, reminiscent of traditional fiber-based darkroom papers.



Baryta Photographique II will be available starting from January 2020 and in Q2 2020 Canson Infinity will also be introducing the new Baryta Photographique II Matt. Equally benefitting from improved handling and finishing characteristics, it has a smooth matt surface finish, which accentuates the detail within the image.



Providing the true look and feel of a traditional darkroom print

Baryta Photographique II and Baryta Photographique II Matt offers photographers and printers the opportunity of creating a photograph with the true look and feel of a traditional darkroom print. With excellent handling characteristics, the second generation of the Baryta Photographique II range can be used in a wide variety of applications.



The Baryta Photographique II range have a true 100% barium sulphate layer (baryta) which offers exceptional contrast and detail as well as a wide color gamut. They also have an extremely high D-Max to produce black and white images with depth and clarity and color images with exceptional vibrancy and intensity. Both papers have a traditional photographic alpha-cellulose base.



ICC profiles, developed in-house by technical experts

For both fine art photo papers of the Baryta Photographique range, ICC profiles developed in-house by technical experts using the latest state-of-the-art equipment, are available to download for free from the Canson® Infinity website.

About Canson®​Infinity

Looking back on a long history in the field of photography, today Canson® is the last pioneering photographic paper manufacturer that is still in business!



In 1865, Canson® filed and acquired an international patent for the improvement of albumen papers, one of the first processes for the production of photographic paper to be developed at the time. This patent consistent of the improvement of the final rendering of the image, while avoiding the costly gold toning process generally practiced when performing the original process.



Today, Canson® retains its spirit of innovation and combines centuries of experience with cutting edge technology in the manufacture of its paper. Canson® favors the use of natural minerals and the purest of materials, without optical brighteners, to provide you with printing materials that are resistant to ageing. The papers and canvases within the Canson® Infinity range for photography and digital art publishing deliver unparalleled and durable printing results, as well as optimal chromatic rendering with a large color gamut, a strong D-Max and excellent image sharpness.

To find out more visit: http://www.canson-infinity.com/en



Attachment

Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com