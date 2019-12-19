LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Area music store Dietze Music continues to play an essential role not only as a provider of musical instruments and equipment but also as a provider of holiday cheer for customers and the community.

“We spend the season making people happy, that’s the norm of what we do,” said Tim Pratt, CEO of Dietze Music. “We have parents buying for kids, wives buying for husbands. That’s the fun of what we do. We try to get people stuff that makes the receiver happy and the giver proud.”

Pratt is also looking forward to several in-store and industry events in 2020. Dietze has launched its “20 Off for 2020” special, where customers can download a coupon and receive 20 percent off any item in-store. In February, Dietze will launch it’s “Empty the Backroom” special, where customers can find great deals on under-the-radar equipment.

For the fourth year in a row, Pratt is also speaking at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) in Anaheim, Calif, where he’ll be talking about community involvement. “The people that come to those sessions, you have to go out of your way, so they’re serious,” about hearing from industry experts, said Pratt. He especially enjoys sharing his experience with younger music store owners, who hope to play vital roles in their communities.

About Dietze Music

Founded in 1925 in downtown Lincoln by its patriarch, August Dietze, the company charter has always had its roots firmly planted in serving the musician. Dietze is a full-line music store, sought regionally for its large variety of printed music, band instruments, pianos & electronic keyboards, drums, guitars, and P.A. In addition, Dietze offers full-repair services and has a long history of offering private instruction. Long-term support of local schools and the professional community has been the cornerstone of the success of this company.

