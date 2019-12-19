MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.73 percent, unchanged from a week ago.
“The economy continued to pick up momentum with a solid increase in residential construction, improvement in industrial output in our nation’s factories and a rise in job openings,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While the economy is in a sweet spot, improvements in housing market sales volumes will be modest heading into next year simply due to the lack of available inventory.”
Khater continued, “The demand is clearly not being met for entry-level Millennials and trade-up Generation X home buyers. If there was more inventory of unsold homes for buyers to choose from, home sales would be rising at a faster rate.”
News Facts
Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ebbd4e8-56bc-4326-bff4-a6e145d44198
Freddie Mac
McLean, Virginia, UNITED STATES
Primary Mortgage Market Survey®
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Freddie Mac logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: