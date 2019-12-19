Octopus Apollo VCT plc

(The “Company”)

19 December 2019

Exit of Apollo’s investment in ISG Technology

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of Coupra Limited (trading as ISG Technology), the networking and physical infrastructure services provider, to Allvotec Limited.

Apollo had been invested in ISG Technology for over three years, having initially invested in the business in July 2016.

For further information please contact:

Richard Court

Octopus Investments Limited

0800 316 2295