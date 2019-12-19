Octopus Apollo VCT plc
(The “Company”)
19 December 2019
Exit of Apollo’s investment in ISG Technology
The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of Coupra Limited (trading as ISG Technology), the networking and physical infrastructure services provider, to Allvotec Limited.
Apollo had been invested in ISG Technology for over three years, having initially invested in the business in July 2016.
