Q4 2019 results and annual report year 2019: February 13, 2020

Annual General Meeting 2020: March 5, 2020

Q1 2020 results: May 5, 2020

Q2 2020 results: August 18, 2020

Q3 2020 results: October 27, 2020

Q4 2020 results and annual report year 2020: February 4, 2021

Annual General Meeting 2021: March 4, 2021

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan, and Magn. Skeljungur is also in the retail market under the brand Kvikk. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products and is on the retail market. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur´s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur´s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

